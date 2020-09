Two people were rescued from Lough Derg yesterday afternoon.

The engine of their 27 foot cruiser failed and they were drifting to the east of Scilly Islands and close to rocks.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Lough Derg RNLI to help them just before 2 yesterday afternoon.

The lifeboat crew found both people safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets and the vessel was taken in tow and brought to safety.