Lough Derg RNLI called into action

The Lough Derg RNLI crew assisted 2 people on a yacht which ran aground on the Clare side of the lake last evening.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8pm when the 21ft vessel went aground west of the Scilly Islands on the Ogonoloe shore.

A passing yacht that had remained on scene in safe water provided the lifeboat crew with details of the yacht in difficulty.

The lifeboat found both people to be safe and unharmed – the yacht’s on-board engine was not working and as the casualty vessel’s home harbour was in Killaloe the Lough Derg RNLI passed the tow to the Killaloe Coast Guard unit who had arrived on scene.