The Lough Derg RNLI was called to assist three people – two adults and a child – yesterday afternoon.

Their cruiser ran aground on the eastern shore of Lough Derg , near Kilgarvan.

At around 4.40pm the lifeboat reached the casualty vessel – where it was discovered it had suffered damage to its propellers.

The cruiser was towed to Dromineer Harbour.

None of the passengers on board were harmed.