Jet skiers urged to abide by speed restrictions on Lough Derg

Waterways Ireland say they are monitoring activities on Lough Derg after recent complaints of speeding jet skis.

The body also say that rules relating to the mooring of boats cannot be extended.

Waterways Ireland were responding to a Tipp FM news request for information following recent complaints about the danger of speeding jet skis on the water in Ballina and Killaloe and complaints that mooring regulations in place, should be extended during the pandemic.

Spokesperson for Waterway Boating Group 20 Sean O’Connor says the decision not to extend mooring regulations during the pandemic is causing difficulty for some boat users with underlying conditions, who must move their craft more frequently than they would like.

But Waterways Ireland says that the five day mooring rule is in place across all waterways and it would not be possible to extend it.

In relation to speeding jet skis, Waterways Ireland say they sent an inspector to the area, who advised jet skiers to stay down stream of the slipway in Ballina as much as possible and also advised them of speed restrictions.

They say they will continue to monitor activities there over the coming weeks.