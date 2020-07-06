Detailed investigations to take place into Portroe drownings

Post mortem examinations are to be conducted today on the bodies of the two brothers who lost their lives in a drowning tragedy in North Tipperary yesterday.

42-year-old Fergus and 34-year-old Philip Brophy from Ballybrittas in Co Laois, got into difficulty while diving in Portroe.

The tragedy happened at around 1.30 at the Portroe Diving Centre.

Damien Madden from Killaloe RNLI was among the emergency services called to the scene yesterday.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said thorough investigations will be carried out into the tragedy.

“It’s not going to be an easy investigation – I suppose the post mortem might bring out more information on what happened.”

“An Garda Siochana will do their investigations into it but like the equipment they had with them was very good. From all accounts they were experienced divers so I suppose nobody knows until the investigations are done what actually happened.”