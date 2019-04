The Lough Derg RNLI has been called into action for the second time in a matter of days.

The latest shout was to assist a person on a 27ft cruiser with engine failure at Gortmore Point shortly before 5pm yesterday.

When the crew arrived on the scene they found the stricken vessel was being pushed onto rocks – the lifeboat took the cruiser in tow to Terryglass harbour.

Last Sunday morning the Lough Derg RNLI team assisted nine people on board a cruiser which ran aground near Drominagh.