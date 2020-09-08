Another call out for the Jean Spier

The Lough Derg RNLI went to the assistance of 4 people on a 35ft cruiser at the northern end of the lake last night.

The alarm was raised at 8.25pm with reports of a vessel aground near Terryglass Bay.

All four people on board were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI volunteer transferred to the casualty vessel and once he was satisfied that the vessel was not holed, he set up for a tow.

The lifeboat took the cruiser off the rocks and out into safe water where drives and rudder were checked and found to be in good working order.

The vessel then made its way safely to Terryglass Harbour.