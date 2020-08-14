8 rescued from Lough Derg as cruiser runs aground

The Lough Derg RNLI crew were called into action last night to assist a group of 8 adults on board a cruiser which ran aground by Ryan’s Point at Barrack Bay.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm with the lifeboat reaching the 45ft cruiser before 10 o’clock.

Efforts to take the casualty vessel off the rocks proved unsuccessful so the passengers were transferred to the lifeboat and brought to Garrykennedy Harbour for the night.

Valentia Coast Guard has arranged for the cruiser to be attended to first thing this morning.