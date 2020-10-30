Water restriction notice in Templetuohy lifted after 10 months

The Templetuohy Water Supply Scheme had been hit by a ‘Do Not Consume Notice’ for infants under six months of age since January due to elevated levels of nitrate in the supply.

Irish Water experts worked with Tipperary County Council to carry out remedial works to ensure supply from an alternative source.

They say that monitoring results have been satisfactory since the completion of the works, and normal use of the water supply can resume.

Irish Water and the Council says it greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.