Water outages continue across Clonmel area

Clonmel continues to suffer water outages.

The wider Clonmel area has suffered water outages since Friday affecting both residents and businesses.

Engineers from Irish Water were trying to rectify the the situation yesterday with reports still coming late last night.

It was reported that heavy rains had flooded service stations supplying water to the town.

Kayleigh O’Donnell from Peter Marks in Clonmel said they were without water since Friday morning and were doing their best to cater for their customers.

Meanwhile, water supply did return to parts of the town throughout yesterday.

Tracey Hanrahan of Niamh’s Cafe said they were able to reopen at 11am yesterday morning.

