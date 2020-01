Large parts of South Tipp in the general Clerihan area are without water today.

Repairs to a burst main are causing disruptions to supplies in Poulmucka, Ballyclerihan, the Cashel Road in Clonmel, Red City in Fethard and surrounding areas.

Water has been out since early yesterday evening.

Irish Water says the works should be completed by around 6 o’clock this evening.

The utility recommends that people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.