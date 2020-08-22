Water disruption still affecting households in west Tipperary

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are also working to restore supply to all customers impacted by water.

Many customers in Cashel, Glengar, Lisnagaul and surrounding areas remain without water at this time.

Water supply has been restored to customers in Tipperary town and Clonmel.

Cashel: Power has been restored in Cashel and water supply should be returning to all customers as the network is recharging throughout today. A burst main in Caiseal na Rí is also impacting water supply to customers in the area. A water tanker will be provided for customers impacted at the St. Patrick’s Hospital area on the Cahir Road later this afternoon.

Glengar: Power outages have resulted in disruptions to water supply. A tanker remains in place in the village for those impacted.

Lisnagaul: Power has been restored to the area and water supply should be returning to all customer impacted throughout today. Alternative water supplies remain in place in the area today.