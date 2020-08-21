Water disruption to ease this evening in Tipperary as supplies are repaired

Irish Water has delivered an update on its repairs in south and west Tipperary as it continues to deal with damage related to Storm Ellen.

Repairs have been completed in Tipperary Town and Cashel, and Irish Water says supply should be back for the majority of affected customers over the course of the evening.

They say there will be a further planned outage in Tipp Town from 10.30pm to 7am tonight to allow reservoir levels recover.

There are some areas in the west of the county still affected by supply disruption linked to power outages, which are expected to be resolved later this evening.

Irish Water says that water is expected to return to all remaining customers in Clonmel over the course of the evening as production is restored at the town’s two main water treatment plants.

It may take some time for the network to refill and normal pressure to return to all customers.

Meanwhile in Glengar, power outages have resulted in disruptions to water supply. A tanker will be in place in the village from 8pm this evening.