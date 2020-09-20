LISTEN: Sam Bennett’s grandad watches as Carrick-on-Suir rider wins final stage of Tour de France

What a day for Sam Bennett and what a day for his family, friends, parish, county and country.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider has topped a marvellous three weeks off by taking the Green Jersey for Ireland for the first time in 31 years.

His fellow Carrick-native, Sean Kelly was the last to do so in 1989.

Not only did Sam take the Green Jersey but he also won the final stage of Tour de France.

His first ever stage win at the tournament was just 12 days ago on stage 10.

While there were joyous scenes on the finish line in Paris, there were also private celebrations going on in the houses of his family members around South Tipperary – Covid having prevented them from travelling to be there in person.

One such family member who was supposed to be there was his 89-year-old maternal grandfather, Pat Cashin in Clonmel.

Instead, he cheered and clapped and shouted for Sam at home on College Avenue; edging him across the line from his own sitting room.

Pat invited Tipp FM to watch the final laps with him and you can view the footage here, and listen to Pat’s full interview with MaryAnn Vaughan just below the video.

Download this video