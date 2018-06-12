Waste disposal bye-laws set to go out to public consultation

A number of new waste disposal bye-laws are set to go out to public consultation in Tipperary.

Local representatives across the county have repeatedly raised the issue of illegal dumping at municipal level in recent months.

Examples of the possible new laws include sanctions for people who leave their bins out on a public road or footpath for longer than an agreed period of time, encouragement for people to put different items in the correct bins, and fixed penalty notices for those found illegally disposing of waste.

Phillippa King, Southern Regional Waste Co-ordinator says while there are some serious issues in Tipperary, the majority of people in The county are looking after their waste properly…