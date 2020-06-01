Warning to Tipperary road-users to be aware of silage machinery this Bank Holiday

A local Garda Inspector is warning motorists to be wary of silage machinery travelling in convoy on the roads.

James White is highlighting a number of different dangers which motorists should expect over the June Bank Holiday weekend, including the glare of bright sunshine.

Covid-19 travel restrictions remain in place, limiting people to within five kilometres of their own home.

Inspector White says that if journeys must be made, then you should expect heavy machinery on country roads:

“We always see the silage contractors out on the road and if you meet one vehicle, you will most likely meet three, four or five in convoy.

“The vehicles are getting bigger and wider so if you see one, expect around the next bend it’s very likely that you will see more.

“And they move from farm to farm. They go from one place of employment to the next. They must do so and that’s accepted and there’s nothing wrong with that – it’s just for us to be aware of that.”