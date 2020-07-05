Warning about PPE scam targeting Tipperary households

Tipperary people are being urged to be wary of a COVID-19 scam doing the rounds at the moment.

Local councillor Imelda Goldsboro says she’s been contacted by a number of elderly people who have been caught out by this particular scam and have handed over their bank details.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Councillor Goldsboro says the scammer pretended to be working for the HSE:

“They were told that there was a package to be delivered with PPE equipment and a face mask. It was a free gift from the government and elderly and vulnerable people were delighted to hear this.

“And then they were asked to hand over €3.95 to pay for the courier. And in order to do this, they had to hand over their bank details. Unfortunately some of them did do this but we were able to act quickly enough to get their accounts closed.