Warm welcome for Tipp flood relief programmes

Nenagh and Golden are among the main beneficiaries of the governments €1 billion flood relief programme.

A total of 118 projects across the country are included in the 10 year investment.

Deputy Michael Lowry says preliminary plans have already been drawn up and costs estimated for the priority schemes in Tipperary.

In all around a dozen flood relief programmes in Tipperary have been approved for much needed funding.

The Golden and Nenagh schemes are among 50 nationally which are included in the first tranche of funding amounting to €257 million.

Nenagh based County Councillor Seamie Morris says the flood relief works in the North Tipp town are badly needed.

Local knowledge will be key to the success of flood relief schemes approved for Nenagh and Golden.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Fitzgerald says its vital that those involved in designing and carrying out the scheme to engage with those who know the area.