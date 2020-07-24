Warm welcome for Tipp cyclists on Mizen to Malin trek

A group of cyclists raising fund for the Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland are making their way through the Premier County today.

It’s part of a four-day 600 kilometre trek from Mizen Head to Malin Head.

The five set out from County Cork yesterday morning with an overnight in Birr this evening.

They had hoped to have reached €15,000 by the time they started the journey – Noel Buckley told Fran Curry on Tipp Today that they had exceeded that.

“We had €16,000 starting our cycle and we now have it up at €18,000. We’re hoping to cross the €20,000 barrier by the time we arrive in Malin.”

“Everybody’s contribution that matters – from the fivers, the tenners, the 20s, the 50s, and the 100s – we even had one very generous donor who gave €1,000. And I’d also like to thank the Lions Clubs of Tipperary who have rowed in behind this.”

Noel Buckley said the support shown along the route makes the journey a lot easier.

“It’s great to be going through Tipperary today and to have the support of the Tipperary people along the way as well. What motivated me and the other cyclists was just meeting those families and their children and the warmth they give you and the emotional support.”

“We’re doing it for them – to give them every opportunity in life – and to support those families who have huge financial commitments to make above and beyond what the ordinary family would have to make in helping their children achieve their various milestones.”