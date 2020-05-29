Voting to get underway to fill Tipperary Council seat vacated by new senator, Garret Ahearn

Voting is expected to get underway to fill the Tipperary County Council seat left vacant by new Senator Garret Ahearn.

His brother Paudie Ahearn and John Fitzgerald, brother of current councillor Michael Fitzgerald, are vying for the Fine Gael seat on Clonmel Borough Council.

Former councillor Joe Leahy has pulled out of the race, citing a stated tradition that family members of outgoing councillors would go unchallenged.

93 local Fine Gael members are expected to receive ballots today, with the closing date for voting on June 10th.