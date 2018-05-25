Voter turn out high in Tipperary for historic vote

Voter turn out is high in Tipperary as people cast their votes in the abortion referendum.

With over 122, thousand people are entitled to vote in Tipperary including an extra 3 thousand plus on the supplementary register.

Polling booths are reporting a steady stream of voters with turn out expected to be high for this historic vote

Voter turn out is said to be high across Tipperary with polling booths reporting anything from 8 to 20 per cent turn out so far.

To give a snap shot of voter turn out across the County;

Roscrea is reporting an average turn out of 10% so far, Nenagh has an average turn out of 14%, Holycross is at 13%,

Both New Inn and Carrick on Suir are reporting the highest turn out so far at 20% each, Cashel is averaging at 14.7% turnout, Tipperary town is reporting 17 to 18%, Clonmel is at 13.5, Cahir is reporting a turn out of 16.3% and Cloughjordan is at 12% with voting reporting to be brisk and steady with a higher turn out compared to previous elections.

More than three million people across the Country are entitled to vote today.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm

Nationally, voter turnout is steady with officers reporting a much higher turn out than in previous elections.

But the message to everyone today is get out and cast your vote.