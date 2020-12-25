Volunteers preparing Christmas Day meals for 150 people across north Tipp

150 people are having Christmas dinners delievered to them in north Tipperary today as part of a ‘meals on wheels’ service.

The Nenagh Community Christmas Day Dinner usually takes place at the Scouts Hall, but this has been adapted to continue helping people despite the pandemic.

A crew of 30 volunteer drivers will be making the delivery of two Christmas meals to everybody requesting food.

50 vouchers of €50 each have also been donated to help families in need.

One of the organisers Sandra Farrell is thanking all those who’ve donated food and gifts for this year’s appeal:

“We get a lot of people calling asking if they can donate a turkey, a ham etc. So we’re really fortunate over the last few years, that a lot of shops and businesses in the Nenagh area come forward to support me, and a lot of other private businesses as well. And individual people also drop off presents for me to circulate.”