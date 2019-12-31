Visitor restrictions at South Tipp General to prevent spread of flu

To prevent the spread of flu, strict visiting restrictions are now in place in South Tipperary General.

Hospital management say all infection control measures are in place, but that flu can be carried into the hospital by patients or visitors.

People are being asked only to visit if absolutely necessary and strictly only one visitor per patient.

Members of the public are also reminded not to bring children on visits anywhere in the hospital. Parents visiting children are advised not to bring siblings into the Pediatric Unit.

STGH management regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures, which are in the interests of patient care.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact their GP by phone firstly and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department.