Virtual Sarah’s Cycle planned for next weekend

A cycling fundraiser to remember a young Clonmel girl is taking place this weekend.

‘Sarah’s Cycle’, organised by the Tour de Munster and Down Syndrome Ireland’s Tipperary branch, aims to honour Sarah Dillion, who passed away suddenly in 2014.

The event usually takes place over two days, cycling to and from Kilkenny from Clonmel and to and from Carrick-on-Suir, however this year it will take place virtually, with cyclists taking part within their 5km limit around their homes.

Chairperson of the Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland, Catherine Cleary says the event is about honouring Sarah’s memory.

“Years later it’s not really a fundraising event for us – it’s more about honouring Sarah’s memory and keeping her at the forefront.”

“Last year we had 120 cyclists leaving from the Park Hotel and we always release balloons in Sarah’s honour. It’s more about that than it is about fundraising but if people do want to give a donation you can do that this year by buying your ticket through Eventbrite.”