‘Virtual’ Positive Ageing Week planned for Tipperary

A number of events are planned for Tipperary for Positive Ageing Week which runs from September 28th to October 2nd.

Promoted by Healthy Ireland it’s broken down into regions with Tipp included with Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford this year.

Due to Covid-19 it will be a ‘virtual event’ which will be hosted by Sue Anne O’Donnell who spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today.

“The whole idea is about celebrating the older members of our community. Looking at what they can still do and getting out there. Encouraging our older people to get out and get involved.”

“We start Monday (28th) at 10.30, then our lunchtime bites will be 1.30 every day and then our afternoon one is 3.30. The only day we don’t have an afternoon one is the Thursday because that’s International Older Person’s Day which is a world event.”