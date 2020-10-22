Vets deemed to be essential services during lockdown

Mairéad Leahy from Arra Vets in Tipperary Town says they’re relieved to be staying open, especially as they’ve just moved into their new premises off the main street.

“It’s important for owners to know that there’s someone there at the end of the phone for them.”

“We are being really, really careful in here – especially for staff – because if one of us goes down that’s Arra Veterinary Clinic closed down for two weeks. So while I’d love to be showing off our new facility we really have to restrict owners coming in now which is really sad.”