Veteran broadcaster Larry Gogan has died at the age of 81.

He worked with RTÉ for over 50 years, and became best known for “The Golden Hour” and the “Just A Minute Quiz.”

RTÉ’s Director General Dee Forbes has described him as a “legend” and “genuine national institution.”

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Florrie, and is survived by his five children and grandchildren.