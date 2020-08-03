Vehicle seized as Gardaí investigate alleged hit-and-run in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating an alleged hit-and-run in Clonmel which happened yesterday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, presented himself to Clonmel Garda Station with minor injuries saying that a car had struck him on the Western Road at around 5.30am.

He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say a vehicle has also been seized for a technical examination as part of the investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.