Motorists travelling on the M7 between Nenagh and Birdhill may experience delays due to a vehicle fire this evening.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident on the southbound lanes between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill.

Gardaí say that a diversion is in place from the Nenagh West junction at Tullaheady while the incident is being handled. Motorists are warned that smoke in the area may affect visibility.