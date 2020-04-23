Varadkar says he will listen to any proposals for Tipperary TD Alan Kelly to have a turn as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar has said he’ll listen to any proposals for Eamon Ryan or Tipperary’s Alan Kelly to have a turn as Taoiseach in the next government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are attempting to bring a third partner into a coalition deal.

It’s expected that Varadkar and Micheál Martin will rotate as Taoiseach under the arrangement.

But Leo Varadkar hasn’t dismissed the idea of the leader of any third party that comes on board also having a turn:

“You know, that’s absolutely up to him to speak about. I can’t speak for the leader of the Green Party or the Labour Party. We’ll listen to any proposal that any other party puts forward.”