Varadkar calls for positive spin on Tipperary

The Taoiseach says we should be talking up Tipperary town in a bid to attract businesses to the area.

Leo Varadkar was responding in the Dáil to calls from Deputy Mattie McGrath for the government to tackle the jobs crisis in West Tipp.

The independent TD highlighted the concerns of local businesses and residents which culminated in the recent March4Tipp.

However the Taoiseach said it was important to put forward a positive view of the area.

Deputy McGrath raised concerns that the Government didn’t realise how bad things were in Tipperary.

He pointed towards a previous response to concerns raised by him in the Dáil.