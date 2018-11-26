Urban Regeneration fund to “transform” Clonmel

Thurles’ Liberty Square and the Kickham Barracks site in Clonmel are set to avail from the latest round of Urban Regeneration funding.

The Project Ireland 2040 fund has allocated around 2.9 million euro for a public plaza at the Kickham Barracks site and a sports hub on the LIT site.

Over 1.3 million euro will go towards refurbishments in Liberty Square in Thurles, improving road markings, cycle safety and parking facilities.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Fine Gael election candidate for Tipperary Garret Ahearn felt the funding would transform Clonmel.