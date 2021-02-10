Upgrade works completed on mid Tipp water supply

Upgrade works have been completed on a major water supply in mid Tipperary.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council say they can now reintroduce water from the Dualla Water Supply to the local network, after it had been out of use for much of the last year.

This will affect customers in Boscobell, Killistafford, Killenaule, Arbourhill, Newtown, Garrenmore, Garrane, Moyglass, Ballinure and other areas at higher elevations locally, which have been impacted in recent months by the diversion of flows to serve Dualla.

Customers are being warned that they may notice slight changes in taste and water hardness as they supply is restored, but they assure the public that this is normal and safe.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Tipperary, explained: “We are pleased to confirm the completion of this upgrade which will safeguard the water supply for Dualla and the wider area. While this new supply is being introduced, there may be some temporary disruption as adjustments are made in the network to facilitate these changes.

“Some customers may also notice slight changes in the taste and hardness of their drinking water due to the natural characteristics of the groundwater supply from Dualla. This is normal and the water remains safe to drink.

“We are confident that the reintroduction of the Dualla supply will bring significant long-term improvement to water supply in the area. We would like to acknowledge the patience and support of the local community while these upgrade works have been taking place.”