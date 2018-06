Work is due to get underway before the end of the year on upgrading the facilities at Tipperary County Museum.

200,000 euro was allocated to the project by Fáilte Ireland this month – which will be topped up by Tipperary County Council.

It will see a complete redesign of museum, with floor area expansion, improved interpretation and design space, and extra exhibition space.

Anthony Coleman, District Administrator for the Clonmel Borough explains more…