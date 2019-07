There are calls for movement on the development of a Digital Hub in Clonmel.

The former County Museum and library on Parnell Street was sold last year after lying idle for sometime when the museum moved to Mick Delahunty Square.

The prospective buyer then indicated that the building could be used to house a digital hub.

FF Councillor Siobhan Ambrose who has long since lobbied for this is seeking an update on the situation