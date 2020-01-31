University Hospital Limerick tops trolley figures for any hospital in January

The number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this month was the highest January figure for any Irish hospital on record.

1,215 people had been awaiting admission to the hospital over the course of the month, with Cork University Hospital the only other facility to have a figure over 1,000.

Nationally, over 12,000 patients have been treated on trolleys so far this month at hospitals.

According to the INMO, January 2020 is the second worst month for over crowding since records began, with 12,024 people without beds.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit, with 1,215 patients on trolleys in January, followed by 1,107 at Cork University Hospital.

824 patients were on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital this month, up from 624 in the same month last year.

26 people were also on trolleys at Nenagh General Hospital over the course of this month, up 20 from January 2019.