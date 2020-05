University Hospital Limerick still has the most overcrowded Emergency Department in the country today – despite a decrease in numbers.

The INMO has told Tipp FM that they’re calling for an investigation into why 42 patients were on trolleys there yesterday.

Today that figure has fallen to 15, but it’s still the highest of all the hospitals.

South Tipperary and Nenagh General Hospitals, meanwhile, have no patients without a bed.