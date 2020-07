University Hospital Limerick accounts for quarter of all of the patients being cared for on trolleys today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 81 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country are without a bed today.

20 of these are at UHL which caters for patients from North Tipp, Clare and Limerick.

Tallaght University Hospital is the next busiest today with 12 patients without a proper bed.