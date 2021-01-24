A unique insight into the history of Clonmel will soon be available online.

The digitisation of the minutes of Clonmel Corporation meetings from 1687 to 1718 was made possible by funding from the Creative Ireland Programme.

The minute book had made its way from Clonmel Corporation into private hands, via the Moore family, who were at the heart of the development of Clonmel Town and Borough during the late 1600s and particularly in the 1700s.

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath says the period in question is a particularly interesting one in the history of the town and makes for fascinating reading.

Council Cathaoirleach Michael Smith says they’re delighted that the book has once again found its way back into public ownership.

It has been beautifully conserved by Muckross Bookbindery and will be accessible via the Tipperary County Archives webpage from Tuesday 2nd February.