There has been an 8.9% drop in the Live Register across Tipperary in October, compared to last year.

It has come down 42% over the past three years.

Fine Gael Mayor of Clonmel, Garret Ahearn, welcomed the fact that across the country, more than 1,000 jobs have been created a week.

He told Tipp FM News, this is really positive news for the Premier county.