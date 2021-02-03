UL Hospitals Group Refutes Claims It Has Let Staff Down

UL Hospitals Group is refuting claims made by deputy Michael Lowry about the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine at Nenagh Hospital.

The group, which oversees the hospital, has issued a statement to Tipp FM seeking to clarify claims made earlier this week.

Currently, staffing shortages due to Covid-19 have forced the temporary closure of outpatient services at Nenagh Hospital, as well as the Local Injuries and Special Assessment Units.

Many members of staff have voiced anger about the rollout of the vaccine, with around half of workers in Nenagh yet to receive the first dose – some of whom are treating Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Michael Lowry criticised UL Hospitals Group on Monday saying that it, along with the HSE, have failed staff at Nenagh Hospital.

The Hospitals Group says it “takes issue” with such an assertion, and they’re issuing as much vaccine as possible.

Deputy Lowry also suggested that all staff at University Hospital Limerick have received their first dose of the vaccine, whether on the frontline or in back offices.

The Group has stated that 52 percent of frontline workers at Nenagh Hospital have been vaccinated so far, compared to 70 percent at UHL – the only Model 4 hospital in the region.

They go on to state that while some administrative staff in UHL were vaccinated, they include workers considered frontline such as ward clerks, as well as staff being trained up as peer vaccinators.