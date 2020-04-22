UL Hospital Group appeal for staff in a wide range of roles

The UL hospital group has launched a recruitment campaign as part of their immediate response to Covid-19.

They are looking for staff in all disciplines in both clinical and non-clinical to cope with the public health emergency across the group including Nenagh and University Hospital Limerick.

Director of HR with the UL Hospital group Lorraine Rafter told Tipp Today earlier that they’ve been expanding their service rapidly over the last number of weeks in response to the pandemic:

“We’re looking for the likes of staff nurses, healthcare assistants, consultants, junior doctors in all specialties, health and social care professionals such as physios, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, medical scientists, pharmacists, and catering staff and all those in support roles – a wide range of disciplines.”

Those wishing to offer their services can e-mail their CV to [email protected] or call on 061 588420.