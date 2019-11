A record number of patients are waiting on trolleys at hospitals serving the people of the Premier County today.

Nationally, 679 people are without beds – the highest figure recorded in 2019.

It’s the second highest number since records began.

The worst-affected facility is University Hospital Limerick, with 63 patients waiting for beds, according to the INMO.

Meanwhile, 40 people are without a bed in South Tipp General Hospital.