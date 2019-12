549 people are waiting on trolleys at hospitals nationwide.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – is the worst affected with 55 people awaiting beds.

According to the INMO 34 patients who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are without a bed.

Other health facilities suffering major overcrowding today include Cork University Hospital with 43 people on trolleys while there are 36 at University Hospital Galway.