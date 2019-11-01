UHL tops the list for overcrowding in October

Two hospitals serving the people of Tipperary were among the worst affected by overcrowding in October.

According to the INMO this October was the worst on record for overcrowding since Trolley Watch began recording figures.

There were 11,452 patients nationally without beds during October in 2019.

University Hospital Limerick topped the list with no beds for 1,450 patients.

Meanwhile, South Tipperary General Hospital had 753 people waiting for beds.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation has blamed the situation on a stall in recruitment saying that since start of 2019 there are 308 fewer staff nurses, 37 fewer Public Health Nurses and 87 fewer staff midwives.

87 fewer midwives represents a 6 per cent drop of the staff midwife workforce over 9 months.

The INMO said patients are being put at grave risk and the situation will only get worse as we head into the winter months.