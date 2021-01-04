UHL staff vaccinations underway with ED nurse first to get jab

Covid-19 vaccinations are getting underway in many Irish hospitals today, including University Hospital Limerick.

Emergency Department nurse Rosaleen O’Brien became the first staff member to receive her jab at UHL this afternoon, saying she feels “very privileged” to have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency could decide today whether to authorise another coronavirus vaccine.

AFP News Agency is reporting the EMA is bringing forward its decision on the Moderna vaccine.

It had been due to consider whether it would grant approval on Wednesday.