University Hospital Limerick is again the most overcrowded in the country today.

Of the 522 patients waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country UHL – which serves North Tipp – has 74.

That’s followed by 58 at Cork University Hospital and 37 at both St Vincent’s University Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital.

23 people who have been admitted to South Tipp General in Clonmel are without a bed today while Nenagh General has three patients on trolleys.