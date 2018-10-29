UHL managing high levels of patients

UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

The hospital, which serves North Tipp, is currently managing high volumes of patients including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs.

Members of the public are urged not to attend the Emergency Department unless necessary. Injury Units at Nenagh hospital are open for appropriate injuries.

Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.