UHL management make public plea due to “extremely high levels of presentations”

Management at the University Hospital Limerick are asking people to consider other care options again, as they manage “extremely high levels of presentations this afternoon”.

High attendances at UHL have been the norm during March according to the UL Hospitals Group.

There were an average of 197 daily attendances at its Emergency Department in UHL – that figure has regularly surpassed 200 this month reaching a peak of 249 on Monday alone.

Where possible, people are being encouraged to use alternative care options in the mid-west including Nenagh’s Local Injuries Unit.

UL Hospitals Group say that the high attendances are down to “significant numbers of very sick, non-Covid patients, while UHL