UHL curtails surgeries

Surgery at University Hospital Limerick is curtailed as the overcrowding crisis escalates.

The Dooradoyle facility released a statement today revealing the extent of the crisis.

Surgeries had been curtailed over a number of days to allow access to the bed capacity for ED patients.

Furthermore, access to transitional care and home care package funding had been reduced over the past two weeks leading to an increase in delayed discharges.

University Hospital Limerick stated they were providing full care to all patients waiting in the emergency department and maximising the use of beds available to them.

Today, UHL had 75 people without beds while the next most overcrowded hospital CUH had 54.

UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public to use the Emergency Department for emergencies only, and consider all care options before attending the ED at UHL.